Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Aventura Equities Inc through its subsidiary is engaged in the alternative fuels industry. It produces algae to utilize it as a fuel and food source. The company manufactures a photo-bioreactor that can produce algae on a commercial scale. It has developed expertise in various strains of algae to produce green diesel, gasoline and aviation fuel.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Aventura Equities Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aventura Equities (AVNE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aventura Equities (OTCEM: AVNE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aventura Equities's (AVNE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aventura Equities.

Q

What is the target price for Aventura Equities (AVNE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aventura Equities

Q

Current Stock Price for Aventura Equities (AVNE)?

A

The stock price for Aventura Equities (OTCEM: AVNE) is $0.000001 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 17:28:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aventura Equities (AVNE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aventura Equities.

Q

When is Aventura Equities (OTCEM:AVNE) reporting earnings?

A

Aventura Equities does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aventura Equities (AVNE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aventura Equities.

Q

What sector and industry does Aventura Equities (AVNE) operate in?

A

Aventura Equities is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.