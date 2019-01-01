QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.9K
Div / Yield
0.45/3.12%
52 Wk
11.95 - 38.56
Mkt Cap
443.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
30.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Avon Protection PLC is engaged in providing an innovative technology group, that designs and produces life-critical personal protection systems to maximize the performance and capabilities of its customers, with positions in the respiratory and ballistic protection markets for the world's militaries and first responders. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the US.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Avon Protection Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Avon Protection (AVNBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Avon Protection (OTCPK: AVNBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Avon Protection's (AVNBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Avon Protection.

Q

What is the target price for Avon Protection (AVNBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Avon Protection

Q

Current Stock Price for Avon Protection (AVNBF)?

A

The stock price for Avon Protection (OTCPK: AVNBF) is $14.39 last updated Fri Jan 21 2022 14:30:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Avon Protection (AVNBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Avon Protection.

Q

When is Avon Protection (OTCPK:AVNBF) reporting earnings?

A

Avon Protection does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Avon Protection (AVNBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Avon Protection.

Q

What sector and industry does Avon Protection (AVNBF) operate in?

A

Avon Protection is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.