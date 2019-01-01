QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Avix Technologies Inc is a United States-based company engaged in the food service business activity. Through its subsidiary, the company carries the business in packaged foods, condiments, research and development of food products and the sale of wholesale and retail seafood.

Avix Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Avix Technologies (AVIX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Avix Technologies (OTCEM: AVIX) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Avix Technologies's (AVIX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Avix Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Avix Technologies (AVIX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Avix Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Avix Technologies (AVIX)?

A

The stock price for Avix Technologies (OTCEM: AVIX) is $0.0002 last updated Thu Jan 20 2022 15:16:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Avix Technologies (AVIX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Avix Technologies.

Q

When is Avix Technologies (OTCEM:AVIX) reporting earnings?

A

Avix Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Avix Technologies (AVIX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Avix Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Avix Technologies (AVIX) operate in?

A

Avix Technologies is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.