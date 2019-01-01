QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Construction & Engineering
Ackermans & Van Haaren NV is a global investment company with five core business segments, including marine engineering and infrastructure, private banking, real estate and senior care, energy and resources, and AvH and Growth Capital. The company has a long-term, activist orientation focused on making investments in growth companies with international exposure. A plurality of its net profit mix is derived from its marine engineering and infrastructure segment, followed closely by its real estate and senior care division.

Ackermans & Van Haaren Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ackermans & Van Haaren (AVHNY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ackermans & Van Haaren (OTCPK: AVHNY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ackermans & Van Haaren's (AVHNY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ackermans & Van Haaren.

Q

What is the target price for Ackermans & Van Haaren (AVHNY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ackermans & Van Haaren

Q

Current Stock Price for Ackermans & Van Haaren (AVHNY)?

A

The stock price for Ackermans & Van Haaren (OTCPK: AVHNY) is $17 last updated Wed Sep 22 2021 14:14:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ackermans & Van Haaren (AVHNY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on May 26, 2011.

Q

When is Ackermans & Van Haaren (OTCPK:AVHNY) reporting earnings?

A

Ackermans & Van Haaren does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ackermans & Van Haaren (AVHNY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ackermans & Van Haaren.

Q

What sector and industry does Ackermans & Van Haaren (AVHNY) operate in?

A

Ackermans & Van Haaren is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.