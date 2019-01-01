Advent-AWI Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells cellular and wireless products, services and accessories through an independent network of four stores in Canada. The company has three segments which are Wireless Business, Financing Business and Digital Health Business. The Wireless segment sells cellular and wireless products, services and accessories in Ontario. The Financing segment operates as a private lending company offering personal and collateral loans across the Greater Vancouver Area and Greater Toronto Area. The Digital Health Business provides digital health products and services to consumers and health care providers in Hong Kong and Macau.