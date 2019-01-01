QQQ
Advent-AWI Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells cellular and wireless products, services and accessories through an independent network of four stores in Canada. The company has three segments which are Wireless Business, Financing Business and Digital Health Business. The Wireless segment sells cellular and wireless products, services and accessories in Ontario. The Financing segment operates as a private lending company offering personal and collateral loans across the Greater Vancouver Area and Greater Toronto Area. The Digital Health Business provides digital health products and services to consumers and health care providers in Hong Kong and Macau.

Advent-AWI Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Advent-AWI Holdings (AVDWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Advent-AWI Holdings (OTCPK: AVDWF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Advent-AWI Holdings's (AVDWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Advent-AWI Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Advent-AWI Holdings (AVDWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Advent-AWI Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Advent-AWI Holdings (AVDWF)?

A

The stock price for Advent-AWI Holdings (OTCPK: AVDWF) is $0.72 last updated Fri Nov 19 2021 16:16:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Advent-AWI Holdings (AVDWF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 12, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 27, 2018.

Q

When is Advent-AWI Holdings (OTCPK:AVDWF) reporting earnings?

A

Advent-AWI Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Advent-AWI Holdings (AVDWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Advent-AWI Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Advent-AWI Holdings (AVDWF) operate in?

A

Advent-AWI Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.