Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Aura Systems Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and sales of products, systems, and components. It uses patented and proprietary electromagnetic technology. The company develops and sells AuraGen axial flux mobile induction power systems to the industrial, commercial, and defense mobile power generation markets. It has also developed High Force Electromagnetic Linear Actuators.

Aura Systems Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aura Systems (AUSI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aura Systems (OTCPK: AUSI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Aura Systems's (AUSI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aura Systems.

Q

What is the target price for Aura Systems (AUSI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aura Systems

Q

Current Stock Price for Aura Systems (AUSI)?

A

The stock price for Aura Systems (OTCPK: AUSI) is $0.3989 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:07:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aura Systems (AUSI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aura Systems.

Q

When is Aura Systems (OTCPK:AUSI) reporting earnings?

A

Aura Systems does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aura Systems (AUSI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aura Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does Aura Systems (AUSI) operate in?

A

Aura Systems is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.