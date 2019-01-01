QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.5 - 0.87
Mkt Cap
535.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
705.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Perenti Global Ltd is an exploration and production drilling company that offers a range of mining services. It provides exploration drilling, production drilling, blasting, and geotechnical services. The projects of the company include KCGM Superpit, Huntly, Tropicana, Koolyanobbing, Mungari and Ensham among others.

Analyst Ratings

Perenti Global Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Perenti Global (AUSDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Perenti Global (OTCPK: AUSDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Perenti Global's (AUSDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Perenti Global.

Q

What is the target price for Perenti Global (AUSDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Perenti Global

Q

Current Stock Price for Perenti Global (AUSDF)?

A

The stock price for Perenti Global (OTCPK: AUSDF) is $0.7588 last updated Wed Oct 27 2021 15:28:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Perenti Global (AUSDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Perenti Global.

Q

When is Perenti Global (OTCPK:AUSDF) reporting earnings?

A

Perenti Global does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Perenti Global (AUSDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Perenti Global.

Q

What sector and industry does Perenti Global (AUSDF) operate in?

A

Perenti Global is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.