Range
0.25 - 0.26
Vol / Avg.
-/438.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.23 - 0.91
Mkt Cap
77.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.26
P/E
-
EPS
0.03
Shares
307.1M
Outstanding
Aurcana Silver Corp is engaged in the exploration, development, and operation of natural properties. The company's reportable segments are Ouray Project, Shafter Project, and Corporate and other segments. The company's project includes Revenue-Virginius Mine and Shafter silver property.

Aurcana Silver Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aurcana Silver (AUNFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aurcana Silver (OTCQX: AUNFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aurcana Silver's (AUNFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aurcana Silver.

Q

What is the target price for Aurcana Silver (AUNFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aurcana Silver

Q

Current Stock Price for Aurcana Silver (AUNFF)?

A

The stock price for Aurcana Silver (OTCQX: AUNFF) is $0.2516 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:59:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aurcana Silver (AUNFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aurcana Silver.

Q

When is Aurcana Silver (OTCQX:AUNFF) reporting earnings?

A

Aurcana Silver does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aurcana Silver (AUNFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aurcana Silver.

Q

What sector and industry does Aurcana Silver (AUNFF) operate in?

A

Aurcana Silver is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.