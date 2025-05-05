May 5, 2025 9:27 AM 3 min read

Top 3 Tech And Telecom Stocks That May Jump This Quarter

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
The most oversold stocks in the communication services sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Fubotv Inc FUBO

  • On May 2, the company posted weak quarterly revenue. Revenue of the sports-first live TV streaming platform grew 8.1% year over year to $405.96 million, marginally missing the analyst consensus estimate of $415.45 million. The company's stock fell around 20% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $1.10.
  • RSI Value: 26.9
  • FUBO Price Action: Shares of Fubotv fell 17.4% to close at $2.42 on Friday.
  • Edge Stock Ratings: 97.16 Momentum score with Value at 32.34.

Cable One Inc CABO      

  • On May 1, Cable One reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results. “We are executing on a multi-year plan to achieve sustained profitable growth in a rapidly changing and more competitive environment,” said Julie Laulis, Cable One President and CEO. “Although our residential data subscribers decreased during the quarter, we believe we have the right people, platforms and processes in place to build a customer acquisition engine that will drive meaningful growth over the long term.” The company's stock fell around 43% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $150.00.
  • RSI Value: 12.2
  • CABO Price Action: Shares of Cable One dipped 42.4% to close at $152.51 on Friday.
  • Benzinga Pro’s charting tool helped identify the trend in CABO stock.

Anterix Inc ATEX

  • On March 10, Anterix launched its AnterixAccelerator initiative with an investment of up to $250 million. The company's stock fell around 9% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $27.37.
  • RSI Value: 28.6
  • ATEX Price Action: Shares of Anterix fell 0.4% to close at $29.84 on Friday.
  • Benzinga Pro’s signals feature notified of a potential breakout in ATEX shares.

Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.

