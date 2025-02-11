Communications Firm Anterix Initiates Strategic Review With Morgan Stanley, Stock Surges

Shares of wireless communications company Anterix Inc. ATEX are surging on Tuesday.

The company has appointed Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC as its financial advisor to guide a formal strategic review after receiving inbound interest in the company.

This step is in reaction to the rising demand for private wireless broadband in the utility sector. Anterix intends to leverage this growing demand, especially from utilities looking for dependable broadband solutions.

Anterix is prioritizing the industry’s increasing demand for quicker deployment of 900 MHz private networks. The company has introduced an initiative to accelerate this process, ensuring faster value realization for clients.

Recent reports indicate strong interest from utilities, prompting Anterix to explore changes to pricing, payment, and ownership terms in order to foster greater collaboration with strategic partners.

“Anterix has more experience regarding how to enable private networks for utilities than anyone. With this new initiative, we are going to aggressively evolve our product offering to build on that success,” said President and CEO Scott Lang.

“As the leading provider of private wireless broadband, zero debt, and a strong customer pipeline, it does not surprise us that we have had some inbound strategic interest to participate with us in our efforts. Accordingly, we have turned to the leaders in this field, Morgan Stanley. With them, we will review strategic opportunities to capitalize on the value that lies in front of us, with a focus on what is in the best interest of our shareholders, customers and employees.”

Anterix will release its third quarter fiscal 2025 earnings call tomorrow, Wednesday February 12, 2025.

Price Action: ATEX shares are trading higher by 25.5% at $35.79 at the last check Tuesday.

