Top 3 Tech Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio This Quarter

The most oversold stocks in the information technology sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

CPI Card Group Inc PMTS

On May 7, CPI Card reported worse-than-expected first-quarter earnings. “We are pleased with our first quarter sales performance, led by strong growth from our debit and credit card portfolio,” said John Lowe, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our outlook remains intact, and we plan to continue to execute our strategies to gain share and diversify our business, as evidenced by our acquisition of Arroweye Solutions.” The company's stock fell around 22% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $18.46.

RSI Value: 29.4

29.4 PMTS Price Action: Shares of CPI Card fell 4.8% to close at $20.48 on Monday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 26.27 Momentum score with Value at 43.86.

Astrotech Corp ASTC

On Feb. 14, Astrotech reported its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, which ended Dec. 31, 2024. Thomas B. Pickens, III, Astrotech’s Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer, said “We are now prioritizing and accelerating our attention to selling and marketing our line of portable, rugged and inexpensive mass spectrometry instruments. We believe 1st Detect’s explosive trace detection products are now proven with four years of use in cargo warehouses having run thousands of samples at airports in 14 countries.” The company's stock fell around 16% over the past six months and has a 52-week low of $5.72.

RSI Value: 26.1

26.1 ASTC Price Action: Shares of Astrotech gained 2.3% to close at $5.90 on Monday.

Shares of Astrotech gained 2.3% to close at $5.90 on Monday.

reAlpha Tech Corp AIRE

On April 28, reAlpha Tech announced the appointment of Cristol Rippe as Chief Marketing Officer. “Cristol’s arrival marks an exciting new chapter for the reAlpha executive team,” said Mike Logozzo, President and Chief Operating Officer of reAlpha. The company's stock fell around 16% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $0.51.

RSI Value: 29.2

29.2 AIRE Price Action: Shares of reAlpha Tech fell 0.1% to close at $0.58 on Monday.

Shares of reAlpha Tech fell 0.1% to close at $0.58 on Monday.

