Galera Therapeutics And 2 Other Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Buying

The Dow Jones index closed lower by over 50 points on Monday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

AmeriServ Financial

Director Richard W. Bloomingdale acquired a total of 1,783 shares an average price of $2.85. To acquire these shares, it cost around $5,086. What’s Happening: On Jan. 23, AmeriServ Financial posted a loss for the fourth quarter.

On Jan. 23, AmeriServ Financial posted a loss for the fourth quarter. What AmeriServ Financial Does: AmeriServ Financial Inc is a bank holding company. The company and its subsidiaries derive substantially all of their income from banking, bank-related services, and trust-related services.

Dakota Gold

: Director Alice D. Schroeder acquired a total of 7,410 shares at at an average price of $1.96. To acquire these shares, it cost around $14,521. What’s Happening : On Feb. 21, Dakota Gold announced additional results for twelve drill holes from the Richmond Hill Gold Project.

: On Feb. 21, Dakota Gold announced additional results for twelve drill holes from the Richmond Hill Gold Project. What Dakota Gold Does: Dakota Gold Corp is a gold exploration and development company with a specific focus on revitalizing the Homestake District in Lead, South Dakota. Dakota Gold has high-caliber gold mineral properties covering over 40 thousand acres surrounding the historic Homestake Mine.

Galera Therapeutics

: 10% owner Yair Schneid acquired a total of 932,402 shares at an average price of $0.18. The insider spent around $166,417 to buy those shares. What’s Happening : On Nov. 14, Galera Therapeutics posted a narrower-than-expected third-quarter loss.

: On Nov. 14, Galera Therapeutics posted a narrower-than-expected third-quarter loss. What Galera Therapeutics Does: Galera Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutics that have the potential to transform radiotherapy in cancer.



