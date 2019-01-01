QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Astika Holdings Inc is not engaged in any business activity and is preparing to relaunch the company through one or more strategic acquisitions in the textile, service, agricultural and industrial sectors in Asia and New Zealand.

Astika Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Astika Holdings (ASKH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Astika Holdings (OTCPK: ASKH) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Astika Holdings's (ASKH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Astika Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Astika Holdings (ASKH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Astika Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Astika Holdings (ASKH)?

A

The stock price for Astika Holdings (OTCPK: ASKH) is $0.0398 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:30:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Astika Holdings (ASKH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Astika Holdings.

Q

When is Astika Holdings (OTCPK:ASKH) reporting earnings?

A

Astika Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Astika Holdings (ASKH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Astika Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Astika Holdings (ASKH) operate in?

A

Astika Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.