|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Astika Holdings (OTCPK: ASKH) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Astika Holdings.
There is no analysis for Astika Holdings
The stock price for Astika Holdings (OTCPK: ASKH) is $0.0398 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:30:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Astika Holdings.
Astika Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Astika Holdings.
Astika Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.