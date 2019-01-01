QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.7K
Div / Yield
0.03/10.21%
52 Wk
0.26 - 0.4
Mkt Cap
269.3M
Payout Ratio
76.79
Open
-
P/E
7.72
EPS
0
Shares
928.6M
Outstanding
APT Satellite Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company is principally engaged in the maintenance, operation, provision of satellite transponder capacity and related services; satellite-based broadcasting and telecommunications services; and other services. From a regional perspective, the company's revenue is derived from customers in Hong Kong, Greater China, Southeast Asia, and other regions.

APT Satellite Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy APT Satellite Hldgs (ASEJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of APT Satellite Hldgs (OTCPK: ASEJF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are APT Satellite Hldgs's (ASEJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for APT Satellite Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for APT Satellite Hldgs (ASEJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for APT Satellite Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for APT Satellite Hldgs (ASEJF)?

A

The stock price for APT Satellite Hldgs (OTCPK: ASEJF) is $0.29 last updated Wed Jan 12 2022 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does APT Satellite Hldgs (ASEJF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for APT Satellite Hldgs.

Q

When is APT Satellite Hldgs (OTCPK:ASEJF) reporting earnings?

A

APT Satellite Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is APT Satellite Hldgs (ASEJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for APT Satellite Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does APT Satellite Hldgs (ASEJF) operate in?

A

APT Satellite Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.