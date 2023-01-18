Top Real Estate Stocks That May Rally

The most oversold stocks in the real estate sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.

Here’s the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Appreciate Holdings, Inc. SFR

Appreciate Holdings filed for stock shelf of 9.3 million shares. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $1.1030 .

RSI Value: 28.82

28.82 SFR Price Action: Shares of Appreciate Holdings gained 1.9% to settle at $1.62 on Tuesday and added 8% in after-hours trading.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. ASPS

Altisource Portfolio, during November, posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $7.49.

RSI Value: 23.34

23.34 ASPS Price Action: Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions fell 2.3% to close at $7.56 on Tuesday and added 2.7% in after-hours trading.

American Realty Investors, Inc. ARL

American Realty Investors shares tumbled more than 17% over the past month. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $12.90.

RSI Value: 29.48

29.48 ARL Price Action: Shares of American Realty Investors fell 3.4% to close at $19.63 on Tuesday.

Check This Out: AMC Entertainment, Cintas And These 2 Stocks Insiders Are Selling