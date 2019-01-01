QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Argyle Security Inc is a detention and commercial security provider. It specializes in designing and integrating physical and electronic security and fire detection solutions including turnkey installations, designing, engineering, supply and installation of various detention, surveillance and access control equipment in the United States. The firm is also a full-service provider of integrated solutions and customized solutions. Its solutions and products include fire alarm, access control, closed-circuit television, intercom as well as surveillance, access control equipment, and software solutions. The company's primary markets include correctional facilities, city and county jails, commercial buildings and complexes, schools and universities, hospitals.

Argyle Security Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Argyle Security (ARGL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Argyle Security (OTCEM: ARGL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Argyle Security's (ARGL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Argyle Security.

Q

What is the target price for Argyle Security (ARGL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Argyle Security

Q

Current Stock Price for Argyle Security (ARGL)?

A

The stock price for Argyle Security (OTCEM: ARGL) is $0.005 last updated Thu Sep 16 2021 14:24:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Argyle Security (ARGL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Argyle Security.

Q

When is Argyle Security (OTCEM:ARGL) reporting earnings?

A

Argyle Security does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Argyle Security (ARGL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Argyle Security.

Q

What sector and industry does Argyle Security (ARGL) operate in?

A

Argyle Security is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.