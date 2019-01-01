Argyle Security Inc is a detention and commercial security provider. It specializes in designing and integrating physical and electronic security and fire detection solutions including turnkey installations, designing, engineering, supply and installation of various detention, surveillance and access control equipment in the United States. The firm is also a full-service provider of integrated solutions and customized solutions. Its solutions and products include fire alarm, access control, closed-circuit television, intercom as well as surveillance, access control equipment, and software solutions. The company's primary markets include correctional facilities, city and county jails, commercial buildings and complexes, schools and universities, hospitals.