Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/16.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.02
Mkt Cap
1.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
73.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Arcus Development Group Inc is a mineral exploration company. It pursues and develops property interests considered to be sites of potential economic mineralization. The company's project portfolio includes Touleary.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Arcus Development Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Arcus Development Gr (ARCUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Arcus Development Gr (OTCPK: ARCUF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Arcus Development Gr's (ARCUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Arcus Development Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Arcus Development Gr (ARCUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Arcus Development Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Arcus Development Gr (ARCUF)?

A

The stock price for Arcus Development Gr (OTCPK: ARCUF) is $0.0217 last updated Fri Dec 17 2021 16:51:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Arcus Development Gr (ARCUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Arcus Development Gr.

Q

When is Arcus Development Gr (OTCPK:ARCUF) reporting earnings?

A

Arcus Development Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Arcus Development Gr (ARCUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Arcus Development Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Arcus Development Gr (ARCUF) operate in?

A

Arcus Development Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.