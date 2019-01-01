QQQ
Range
20.96 - 20.96
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
16.75 - 21.27
Mkt Cap
107.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
20.96
P/E
9.36
EPS
0.58
Shares
5.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
American Riviera Bancorp is a full service community bank, focused on serving the lending and deposit needs of businesses and consumers in its community. Geographically, the bank has four branches, located downtown in Santa Barbara, the upper village of Montecito, near the Calle Real Shopping Center in Goleta, and in downtown Paso Robles.

American Riviera Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy American Riviera (ARBV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of American Riviera (OTCQX: ARBV) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are American Riviera's (ARBV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for American Riviera.

Q

What is the target price for American Riviera (ARBV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for American Riviera

Q

Current Stock Price for American Riviera (ARBV)?

A

The stock price for American Riviera (OTCQX: ARBV) is $20.9575 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:22:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does American Riviera (ARBV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Riviera.

Q

When is American Riviera (OTCQX:ARBV) reporting earnings?

A

American Riviera does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is American Riviera (ARBV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for American Riviera.

Q

What sector and industry does American Riviera (ARBV) operate in?

A

American Riviera is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.