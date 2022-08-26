Why Farfetch Is Trading Higher By 32%, Here Are 46 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Micro Focus International plc MFGP shares jumped 95.4% to $6.11 after the company reached an agreement with OpenText to be acquired for $6 billion.
- The OLB Group, Inc. OLB gained 47% to $1.73. OLB Group recently posted 1H sales of $17.16 million.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. AVCT shares rose 37.3% to $0.1867 after the company announced changes to its board of directors and management team, along with the launch of a review to explore the sale of the entire business or selected assets.
- Farfetch LimitedFTCH rose 31.8% to $12.58 after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results.
- NewAge, Inc. NBEV rose 28.3% to $0.26 after declining around 7% on Thursday.
- Green Giant Inc. GGE gained 26% to $2.52.
- Baudax Bio, Inc. BXRX jumped 25.2% to $0.7018. Baudax Bio recently received Notice of Allowance for US patent application covering use of ANJESO for treatment of moderate to severe pain.
- Akili, Inc. AKLI shares gained 23.5% to $5.09 after dropping 20% on Thursday.
- Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. DRUG gained 20.4% to $3.4779. Bright Minds recently priced overnight marketed offering of 2.858 million units at $1.40 per unit.
- The L.S. Starrett Company SCX jumped 15.1% to $8.73 after the company reported FY22 results.
- CorpHousing Group Inc. CHG gained 15% to $2.84. CorpHousing Group recently reported closing of $13.5 million initial public offering.
- Pardes Biosciences, Inc. PRDS jumped 12.8% to $3.7350. Pardes Biosciences recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.48 per share.
- IDW Media Holdings, Inc. IDW gained 12.6% to $1.8999. IDW Media recently named Allan Grafman as CEO.
- Everbridge, Inc. EVBG rose 12.1% to $40.09. Everbridge recently reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued Q3 guidance above analyst estimates.
- Apexigen, Inc. APGN gained 10.7% to $5.48.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. SAVA jumped 9.7% to $29.92.
- TAL Education Group TAL rose 9.1% to $5.89.
- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited APWC gained 8.6% to $1.77.
- VTEX VTEX shares rose 8.5% to $4.20. Vtex recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.11 per share.
- Workday, Inc. WDAY rose 6.3% to $172.53 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter. The company maintained full-year subscription revenue guidance between $5.537 billion and $5.557 billion.
- Electronic Arts Inc. EA gained 5.1% to $134.06 amid reports suggesting Amazon is set to buy the company. However, CNBC said Amazon is not expected to make a bid for Electronic Arts.
- Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA rose 2.8% to $430.82 as the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its FY22 guidance.
Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .
Losers
- Domo, Inc. DOMO shares dipped 28.7% to $20.45 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued Q3 and FY23 sales guidance below analyst estimates. Additionally, multiple analysts lowered their price target on the stock.
- Mobilicom Limited MOB fell 23.8% to $4.1684 on possible profit taking after the stock surged yesterday following its IPO debut.
- Athersys, Inc. ATHX shares fell 22.1% to $0.1361 after the company reported a 1-for-25 reverse stock split.
- Vaccitech plc VACC dropped 21.4% to $4.8686. The company recently posted a profit for the second quarter.
- Lantronix, Inc. LTRX fell 19.3% to $6.12 after the company posted downbeat Q4 earnings and issued weak earnings forecast for FY23.
- Twin Vee Powercats Co. VEEE fell 19.1% to $4.5049.
- Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. STBX dropped 18.4% to $5.78 on possible profit taking following Tuesday's IPO.
- Tyra Biosciences, Inc. TYRA declined 18% to $8.27.
- Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM shares fell 17% to $25.91 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results and issued Q1 FY23 sales guidance below estimates.
- Eargo, Inc. EAR dropped 16% to $1.9300.
- Vivakor, Inc. VIVK fell 15.6% to $2.10.
- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. SLNO declined 15.2% to $2.0615 following effect of 1:15 reverse stock split.
- Golden Sun Education Group Limited GSUN dropped 15.1% to $31.69.
- WeTrade Group, Inc. WETG declined 12.3% to $1.84.
- SunLink Health Systems, Inc. SSY fell 12.3% to $1.57 after gaining 12% on Thursday.
- Danimer Scientific, Inc. DNMR fell 11.6% to $4.43. Danimer Scientific filed for mixed-securities shelf offering of up to $100 million.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SXTC fell 11.1% to $1.5473. Streeterville Capital disclosed a 9.9% passive stake in the company.
- REE Automotive Ltd. REE dropped 10.7% to $1.1954. The company recently posted a Q2 loss.
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KPRX fell 9.8% to $0.2326. Kiora Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 95% on Thursday after Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $6.50.
- AMTD IDEA Group AMTD fell 9.7% to $2.0852.
- Dell Technologies Inc. DELL fell 9.1% to $43.52. Dell Technologies reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates.
- Seagen Inc. SGEN fell 8.5% to $150.44 after Bloomberg reported acquisition talks with Merck stalled over purchase price.
- Carvana Co. CVNA dropped 8.3% to $35.27.
- Golden Ocean Group Limited GOGL fell 5.6% to $10.26. Golden Ocean Group recently reported a second-quarter FY22 revenue increase of 14.9% year-over-year to $316.66 million.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.