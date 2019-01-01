QQQ
Range
3.4 - 3.66
Vol / Avg.
370.2K/191.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.06 - 4.73
Mkt Cap
231.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.46
P/E
-
EPS
-0.31
Shares
67.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Aptinyx Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. Its pipeline products are NYX-2925, NYX-458, and NYX-783. NYX-2925 is a novel, oral, small-molecule NMDA receptor modulator in clinical development as a therapy for chronic pain. NYX-2925 works by enhancing synaptic plasticity, a mechanism uniquely suited to addressing chronic pain, and NYX-783 is an NMDA receptor modulating small molecule in clinical development as a therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-23
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Aptinyx Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aptinyx (APTX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aptinyx (NASDAQ: APTX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aptinyx's (APTX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Aptinyx (APTX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Aptinyx (NASDAQ: APTX) was reported by SVB Leerink on December 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting APTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 192.40% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Aptinyx (APTX)?

A

The stock price for Aptinyx (NASDAQ: APTX) is $3.42 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aptinyx (APTX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aptinyx.

Q

When is Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) reporting earnings?

A

Aptinyx’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Aptinyx (APTX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aptinyx.

Q

What sector and industry does Aptinyx (APTX) operate in?

A

Aptinyx is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.