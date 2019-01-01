Aptinyx Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. Its pipeline products are NYX-2925, NYX-458, and NYX-783. NYX-2925 is a novel, oral, small-molecule NMDA receptor modulator in clinical development as a therapy for chronic pain. NYX-2925 works by enhancing synaptic plasticity, a mechanism uniquely suited to addressing chronic pain, and NYX-783 is an NMDA receptor modulating small molecule in clinical development as a therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder.