Why Heron Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 12%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers
- Bird Global, Inc. BRDS shares rose 58.7% to $0.2250 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 17% on Thursday. Bird announced plans to expand across Greater Toronto area this spring.
- Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. DRMA gained 24.3% to $2.09 in pre-market trading after jumping 25% on Thursday. Maxim Group maintained Dermata Therapeutics with a Buy and lowered the price target from $16 to $4.
- Siyata Mobile Inc. SYTA gained 23.8% to $0.2097 in pre-market trading.
- Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. CETY climbed 22.8% to $4.88 in pre-market trading. Clean Energy Technologies reported the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 975,000 shares of common stock at $4.00 per share.
- Troika Media Group, Inc. TRKA rose 19.6% to $0.2136 in pre-market.
- Aptinyx Inc. APTX shares rose 18.3% to $0.2110 in pre-market trading. Aptinyx was granted European patent titled 'Spiro-lactam Nmda Receptor Modulators And Uses Thereof (for The Treatment Of Conditions Such As Depression And Related Disorders).'
- Disc Medicine Opco Inc IRON gained 16.5% to $26.61 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Thursday. BMO Capital initiated coverage on Disc Medicine with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $40.
- Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. VORB shares rose 14.4% to $0.6101 in pre-market trading. Virgin Orbit said on Thursday that it is in talks with "interested parties" about an investment in the company.
- Heron Therapeutics, Inc. HRTX rose 11.8% to $2.31 in pre-market trading after posting upbeat Q4 results.
- Helbiz, Inc. HLBZ shares rose 9.6% to $0.1241 in pre-market trading after declining around 4% on Thursday.
Losers
- Boxed, Inc. BOXD fell 24.4% to $0.26 in pre-market trading after gaining 91% on Thursday. Boxed recently said it is evaluating potentially filing for relief under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and other strategic alternatives.
- DiamondHead Holdings Corp. DHHC fell 12.8% to $16.50 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 82% on Thursday. DiamondHead entered into convertible note purchase agreement dated March 21, 2023.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMPE fell 11.3% to $0.2050 in pre-market after dropping more than 10% on Thursday.
- FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. NOTE fell 10.1% to $2.14 in pre-market trading. FiscalNote shares jumped 75% on Thursday after the company announced it was selected by OpenAI for collaboration as an inaugural launch partner for OpenAI's ChatGPT plug-in.
- TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc TCBP shares dropped 9.1% to $2.10 in pre-market trading after dropping over 20% on Thursday. TC Biopharm recently announced corporate restructuring.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. HTGM shares fell 6.9% to $3.12 in pre-market trading after gaining over 22% on Thursday.
- Flora Growth Corp. FLGC fell 6.4% to $0.2620 in pre-market trading. Flora Growth is expected to host its 2022 year-end earnings call on Monday, April 3, 2023.
- SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company SMX shares fell 6.2% to $1.21 in pre-market trading after jumping over 35% on Thursday.
- Ouster, Inc. OUST fell 6% to $0.8499 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q4 results and issued weak Q1 sales forecast.
- Silvergate Capital Corporation SI fell 5.3% to $1.07 in pre-market trading after dropping over 14% on Thursday.
