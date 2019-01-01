Alphinat Inc is a software company that has developed the SmartGuide suite that allows the user to create web applications and self-service tools that automate interactions between an organization and its customers, employees, and partners. Its software suite simplifies, accelerates and improves interactions with all business constituents. The company technology provides solutions to the public sector, healthcare, telecommunications, and financial institutions. It derives the majority of its revenue from solutions provider for Public Sector Agencies. Geographically, it generates maximum revenue from Canada and also has a presence in France; the United States, and Other Countries.