Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/18.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.09
Mkt Cap
4.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
56.14
EPS
0
Shares
63.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Alphinat Inc is a software company that has developed the SmartGuide suite that allows the user to create web applications and self-service tools that automate interactions between an organization and its customers, employees, and partners. Its software suite simplifies, accelerates and improves interactions with all business constituents. The company technology provides solutions to the public sector, healthcare, telecommunications, and financial institutions. It derives the majority of its revenue from solutions provider for Public Sector Agencies. Geographically, it generates maximum revenue from Canada and also has a presence in France; the United States, and Other Countries.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Alphinat Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alphinat (APHTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alphinat (OTCPK: APHTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alphinat's (APHTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Alphinat.

Q

What is the target price for Alphinat (APHTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Alphinat

Q

Current Stock Price for Alphinat (APHTF)?

A

The stock price for Alphinat (OTCPK: APHTF) is $0.066 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 18:13:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alphinat (APHTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alphinat.

Q

When is Alphinat (OTCPK:APHTF) reporting earnings?

A

Alphinat does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Alphinat (APHTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alphinat.

Q

What sector and industry does Alphinat (APHTF) operate in?

A

Alphinat is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.