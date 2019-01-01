Aozora Bank Ltd is a full-service commercial bank with operations primarily in Japan. The bank's activities are divided into six areas of focus, including retail banking, corporate finance, financial institutions, specialty finance, international, and financial markets. Most of its retail banking activities are focused on asset management consulting activities to drive sales of investment products, primarily in investment trusts and structured notes. Corporate finance is mostly focused on providing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises. Its specialty finance business is mostly focused on real estate and business recovery. Aozora's financial markets business mostly engages in derivatives along with asset and liability management.