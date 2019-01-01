Ansell is a leading supplier of protective gloves for use in healthcare and industrial settings, earning approximately 60% of revenue and 70% of operating profit from the healthcare segment and the remainder from the industrial segment. The company holds a large number of patents and the majority of sales come from its key branded product ranges. Ansell has a global manufacturing and distribution footprint and distributes via key partners as well as directly across more than 100 countries. In fiscal 2021, Ansell earned 45% of revenue in North America, 35% from Europe, Middle East and Africa, 13% across Asia-Pacific and the remaining 7% in Latin America.