Range
74.25 - 74.88
Vol / Avg.
1.3K/1.1K
Div / Yield
2.7/3.64%
52 Wk
71.47 - 131.05
Mkt Cap
2.4B
Payout Ratio
44.97
Open
74.88
P/E
11.04
EPS
0
Shares
32M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Ansell is a leading supplier of protective gloves for use in healthcare and industrial settings, earning approximately 60% of revenue and 70% of operating profit from the healthcare segment and the remainder from the industrial segment. The company holds a large number of patents and the majority of sales come from its key branded product ranges. Ansell has a global manufacturing and distribution footprint and distributes via key partners as well as directly across more than 100 countries. In fiscal 2021, Ansell earned 45% of revenue in North America, 35% from Europe, Middle East and Africa, 13% across Asia-Pacific and the remaining 7% in Latin America.

Ansell Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ansell (ANSLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ansell (OTCPK: ANSLY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ansell's (ANSLY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ansell.

Q

What is the target price for Ansell (ANSLY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ansell

Q

Current Stock Price for Ansell (ANSLY)?

A

The stock price for Ansell (OTCPK: ANSLY) is $74.25 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:07:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ansell (ANSLY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 10, 2012 to stockholders of record on August 28, 2012.

Q

When is Ansell (OTCPK:ANSLY) reporting earnings?

A

Ansell does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ansell (ANSLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ansell.

Q

What sector and industry does Ansell (ANSLY) operate in?

A

Ansell is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.