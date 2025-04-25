Top 2 Health Care Stocks That May Crash This Month

As of April 25, 2025, two stocks in the health care sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc LXRX

On March 28, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals entered into an exclusive license agreement with Novo Nordisk A/S NVO for LX9851, a first-in-class, oral non-incretin development candidate in obesity and associated metabolic disorders. Under the terms of the agreement, Novo Nordisk obtains an exclusive, worldwide license to develop, manufacture, and commercialize LX9851 in all indications. The company's stock jumped around 95% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $2.45.

RSI Value: 73.9

73.9 LXRX Price Action: Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals gained 4.7% to close at $0.70 on Thursday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 5.71 Momentum score with Value at 55.06.

Amarin Corporation PLC AMRN

On March 12, Amarin announced its intent to effect a 1-for-20 ADS ratio change. The company also reported fourth-quarter financial results. “Since taking on the role of CEO of Amarin last year, I have worked with our leadership team and the Board of Directors to identify opportunities to leverage our unique assets, skills and resources to drive value,” said Aaron Berg, President & CEO, Amarin. “In 2024, while still progressing with the early launch in markets outside the U.S. and despite a dynamic generic market in the U.S., we generated more than $200 million in revenue and ended the year with nearly $300 million in cash and no debt — all measures exemplifying the strength and resilience of our franchise and the impact of our disciplined approach to capital deployment.” The company's stock gained around 24% over the past five days and has a 52-week high of $20.60.

RSI Value: 73.5

73.5 AMRN Price Action: Shares of Amarin rose 7.9% to close at $11.18 on Thursday.

