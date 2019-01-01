QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Allied Motion Technologies Inc designs, manufactures and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems. The firm primarily caters to the vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense and electronics and industrial, pumps and robotics sectors. It mainly operates and sells across the United States, Canada, South America, Europe and Asia. Its products are brushless servo and torque motors, coreless dc motors, integrated brushless motor drives, gear motors, gearing, modular digital servo drives and motion controllers. The company has promoted and developed brands such as Agile systems, Computer optical products, Emoteq, Globe motors, Heldrive, Motor products etc.

Allied Motion Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Allied Motion (AMOT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Allied Motion (NASDAQ: AMOT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Allied Motion's (AMOT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Allied Motion (AMOT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Allied Motion (NASDAQ: AMOT) was reported by Craig-Hallum on April 21, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting AMOT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Allied Motion (AMOT)?

A

The stock price for Allied Motion (NASDAQ: AMOT) is $34.16 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Allied Motion (AMOT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 1, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 16, 2021.

Q

When is Allied Motion (NASDAQ:AMOT) reporting earnings?

A

Allied Motion’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Allied Motion (AMOT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Allied Motion.

Q

What sector and industry does Allied Motion (AMOT) operate in?

A

Allied Motion is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.