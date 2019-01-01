|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Allied Motion (NASDAQ: AMOT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Allied Motion’s space includes: SES AI (NYSE:SES), FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL), Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN), Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) and Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX).
The latest price target for Allied Motion (NASDAQ: AMOT) was reported by Craig-Hallum on April 21, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting AMOT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Allied Motion (NASDAQ: AMOT) is $34.16 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 1, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 16, 2021.
Allied Motion’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Allied Motion.
Allied Motion is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.