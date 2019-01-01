QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.4K
Div / Yield
0.35/3.77%
52 Wk
8.34 - 9.27
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
104.26
Open
-
P/E
24.62
Shares
140.3M
Outstanding
GUD Holdings owns a portfolio of brands in Australia and New Zealand across two business segments: automotive and Davey. The automotive segment, which constitutes the vast majority of earnings, distributes aftermarket automotive spare parts, including filters, gaskets, brakes, lighting, and electronic accessories under brands such as Ryco, Wesfil, and Narva. The Davey business includes water-related products for domestic and commercial use, including pumps, water treatment products, and swimming pool accessories.

Analyst Ratings

GUD Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy GUD Holdings (GUDHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GUD Holdings (OTCPK: GUDHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GUD Holdings's (GUDHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GUD Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for GUD Holdings (GUDHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GUD Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for GUD Holdings (GUDHF)?

A

The stock price for GUD Holdings (OTCPK: GUDHF) is $9.2 last updated Wed Jan 19 2022 20:39:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GUD Holdings (GUDHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GUD Holdings.

Q

When is GUD Holdings (OTCPK:GUDHF) reporting earnings?

A

GUD Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GUD Holdings (GUDHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GUD Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does GUD Holdings (GUDHF) operate in?

A

GUD Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.