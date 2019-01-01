QQQ
Range
0.01 - 0.01
Vol / Avg.
41.1K/826.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.06
Mkt Cap
1.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.01
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
204.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Applied Minerals Inc is an exploration-stage company engaged in the production of halloysite clay and natural iron oxide solutions based in the United States. The company owns and operates the Dragon Mine in Utah, from which it extracts, processes and markets halloysite clay and iron oxide which is sold to various markets. It sells halloysite and Iron Oxide under the DRAGONITE and AMIRON brand respectively.

Applied Minerals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Applied Minerals (AMNL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Applied Minerals (OTCPK: AMNL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Applied Minerals's (AMNL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Applied Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Applied Minerals (AMNL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Applied Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Applied Minerals (AMNL)?

A

The stock price for Applied Minerals (OTCPK: AMNL) is $0.0085 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:31:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Applied Minerals (AMNL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Applied Minerals.

Q

When is Applied Minerals (OTCPK:AMNL) reporting earnings?

A

Applied Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Applied Minerals (AMNL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Applied Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Applied Minerals (AMNL) operate in?

A

Applied Minerals is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.