|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of American Intl Indus (OTCEM: AMIN) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for American Intl Indus.
There is no analysis for American Intl Indus
The stock price for American Intl Indus (OTCEM: AMIN) is $0.05 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 15:26:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for American Intl Indus.
American Intl Indus does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for American Intl Indus.
American Intl Indus is in the Industrials sector and Industrial Conglomerates industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.