QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Industrial Conglomerates
American International Industries Inc operates as a diversified holding company. The company has interests in industrial, oil and gas, oilfield supply and service companies, and interests in an undeveloped real estate in the Galveston Bay, Texas area. American International serves both as a financial and professional business savvy partner for its subsidiaries. The company has the following reporting segments - American International Holdings Corp, American International Texas Properties Inc, Brenham Oil, and Gas.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

American Intl Indus Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy American Intl Indus (AMIN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of American Intl Indus (OTCEM: AMIN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are American Intl Indus's (AMIN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for American Intl Indus.

Q

What is the target price for American Intl Indus (AMIN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for American Intl Indus

Q

Current Stock Price for American Intl Indus (AMIN)?

A

The stock price for American Intl Indus (OTCEM: AMIN) is $0.05 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 15:26:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does American Intl Indus (AMIN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Intl Indus.

Q

When is American Intl Indus (OTCEM:AMIN) reporting earnings?

A

American Intl Indus does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is American Intl Indus (AMIN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for American Intl Indus.

Q

What sector and industry does American Intl Indus (AMIN) operate in?

A

American Intl Indus is in the Industrials sector and Industrial Conglomerates industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.