QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
41.9 - 42.5
Vol / Avg.
6.5K/4.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
30.45 - 43.5
Mkt Cap
374.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
42.5
P/E
9.85
EPS
1.31
Shares
8.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
American Business Bank provides financial services to businesses in the middle market. It offers deposit, credit, consulting and referral, personal banking and international banking services. The Bank's revenues are derived principally from interest on loans and investments, and other fees. Geographically the activities are carried out through Los Angeles, California.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

American Business Bank Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy American Business Bank (AMBZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of American Business Bank (OTCQX: AMBZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are American Business Bank's (AMBZ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for American Business Bank.

Q

What is the target price for American Business Bank (AMBZ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for American Business Bank

Q

Current Stock Price for American Business Bank (AMBZ)?

A

The stock price for American Business Bank (OTCQX: AMBZ) is $42.45 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does American Business Bank (AMBZ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Business Bank.

Q

When is American Business Bank (OTCQX:AMBZ) reporting earnings?

A

American Business Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is American Business Bank (AMBZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for American Business Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does American Business Bank (AMBZ) operate in?

A

American Business Bank is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.