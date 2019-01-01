QQQ
Range
2.12 - 2.12
Vol / Avg.
6.3K/24.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.17 - 2.35
Mkt Cap
1.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.12
P/E
261.86
EPS
0.21
Shares
838.6M
Outstanding
Alsea SAB de CV operates and franchises thousands of restaurants in Mexico, South America, and Spain. Most of its restaurants are global brands that the company operates under license or as a franchisee. Its biggest brands are Starbucks, Burger King, and Domino's Pizza, which collectively provide nearly 60% of the company's total revenue and total number of stores. The company's proprietary brands include Vips, El Porton, and Foster's Hollywood. Franchisees operate roughly 20% of the company's restaurants. Alsea generates more than half of its revenue in Mexico, while the remaining revenue is split roughly evenly between South America and Spain.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Alsea, S.A.B. De Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alsea, S.A.B. De (ALSSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alsea, S.A.B. De (OTCPK: ALSSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alsea, S.A.B. De's (ALSSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Alsea, S.A.B. De.

Q

What is the target price for Alsea, S.A.B. De (ALSSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Alsea, S.A.B. De

Q

Current Stock Price for Alsea, S.A.B. De (ALSSF)?

A

The stock price for Alsea, S.A.B. De (OTCPK: ALSSF) is $2.1175 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:36:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alsea, S.A.B. De (ALSSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alsea, S.A.B. De.

Q

When is Alsea, S.A.B. De (OTCPK:ALSSF) reporting earnings?

A

Alsea, S.A.B. De does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Alsea, S.A.B. De (ALSSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alsea, S.A.B. De.

Q

What sector and industry does Alsea, S.A.B. De (ALSSF) operate in?

A

Alsea, S.A.B. De is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.