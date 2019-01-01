Alsea SAB de CV operates and franchises thousands of restaurants in Mexico, South America, and Spain. Most of its restaurants are global brands that the company operates under license or as a franchisee. Its biggest brands are Starbucks, Burger King, and Domino's Pizza, which collectively provide nearly 60% of the company's total revenue and total number of stores. The company's proprietary brands include Vips, El Porton, and Foster's Hollywood. Franchisees operate roughly 20% of the company's restaurants. Alsea generates more than half of its revenue in Mexico, while the remaining revenue is split roughly evenly between South America and Spain.