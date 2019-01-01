QQQ
Range
0.67 - 0.72
Vol / Avg.
4K/19.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.58 - 1.07
Mkt Cap
148.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.67
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
207.7M
Outstanding
Almonty Industries Inc is engaged in the mining, processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Los Santos tungsten mine located near Salamanca, Spain - the Los Santos Mine, the processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine in Covilha, Castelo Branco, Portugal - the Panasqueira Mine, the evaluation of its Valtreixal tin and tungsten mine project located in Western Spain in the province of Zamora - the Valtreixal Mine, as well as the evaluation and evaluation of its Sangdong tungsten mine project located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea - the Sangdong Mine.

Almonty Industries Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Almonty Industries (ALMTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Almonty Industries (OTCQX: ALMTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Almonty Industries's (ALMTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Almonty Industries.

Q

What is the target price for Almonty Industries (ALMTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Almonty Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for Almonty Industries (ALMTF)?

A

The stock price for Almonty Industries (OTCQX: ALMTF) is $0.716 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:44:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Almonty Industries (ALMTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Almonty Industries.

Q

When is Almonty Industries (OTCQX:ALMTF) reporting earnings?

A

Almonty Industries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Almonty Industries (ALMTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Almonty Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Almonty Industries (ALMTF) operate in?

A

Almonty Industries is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.