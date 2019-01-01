Almonty Industries Inc is engaged in the mining, processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Los Santos tungsten mine located near Salamanca, Spain - the Los Santos Mine, the processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine in Covilha, Castelo Branco, Portugal - the Panasqueira Mine, the evaluation of its Valtreixal tin and tungsten mine project located in Western Spain in the province of Zamora - the Valtreixal Mine, as well as the evaluation and evaluation of its Sangdong tungsten mine project located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea - the Sangdong Mine.