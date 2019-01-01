|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ: ALIM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Alimera Sciences’s space includes: Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING), Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY), Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX), Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) and Universe Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:UPC).
The latest price target for Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ: ALIM) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on August 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting ALIM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 158.06% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ: ALIM) is $4.65 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Alimera Sciences.
Alimera Sciences’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Alimera Sciences.
Alimera Sciences is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.