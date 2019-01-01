QQQ
Range
4.45 - 4.65
Vol / Avg.
10.9K/39.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.94 - 12.25
Mkt Cap
32.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.63
P/E
-
EPS
-0.6
Shares
6.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Alimera Sciences Inc is a pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing and developing treatments that address diseases affecting the back of the eye (retina). ILUVIEN is Alimera's a patented micro-implant which delivers a continuous, low dose anti-inflammatory agent to the retina for up to 3 years. DME is often treated with acute therapies when the fluid in the eye returns. ILUVIEN reduces the recurrence of edema to stable vision, with the benefit of continuous treatment due to the product's novel drug delivery technology. The company expects to accelerate growth of ILUVIEN through increased penetration of existing markets; expansion into new markets; and a new indication for non-infectious posterior uveitis in the EU.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.420

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV13.400M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Alimera Sciences Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alimera Sciences (ALIM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ: ALIM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alimera Sciences's (ALIM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Alimera Sciences (ALIM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ: ALIM) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on August 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting ALIM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 158.06% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Alimera Sciences (ALIM)?

A

The stock price for Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ: ALIM) is $4.65 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alimera Sciences (ALIM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alimera Sciences.

Q

When is Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) reporting earnings?

A

Alimera Sciences’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Alimera Sciences (ALIM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alimera Sciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Alimera Sciences (ALIM) operate in?

A

Alimera Sciences is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.