Astral Foods Ltd is an integrated poultry producer operating under several brands. It has the ability to supply different poultry needs in Africa. It markets and distributes fresh and frozen products, animal feed, eggs, and baby birds. The company has multiple processing facilities to get the poultry to ready-to-eat form and manufacture vitamin and mineral feed additives. Another part of the company focuses on delivering high-quality broiler and breeder performance. Laboratories help analyze genetics, animal feed, and water samples to discover better performing techniques. In addition to its marketing and sales personnel, a technical team concentrates on promoting and servicing its customer base.