Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
334M
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
EPS
Shares
38.8M
Outstanding
Astral Foods Ltd is an integrated poultry producer operating under several brands. It has the ability to supply different poultry needs in Africa. It markets and distributes fresh and frozen products, animal feed, eggs, and baby birds. The company has multiple processing facilities to get the poultry to ready-to-eat form and manufacture vitamin and mineral feed additives. Another part of the company focuses on delivering high-quality broiler and breeder performance. Laboratories help analyze genetics, animal feed, and water samples to discover better performing techniques. In addition to its marketing and sales personnel, a technical team concentrates on promoting and servicing its customer base.

Analyst Ratings

Astral Foods Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Astral Foods (ALFDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Astral Foods (OTCPK: ALFDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Astral Foods's (ALFDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Astral Foods.

Q

What is the target price for Astral Foods (ALFDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Astral Foods

Q

Current Stock Price for Astral Foods (ALFDF)?

A

The stock price for Astral Foods (OTCPK: ALFDF) is $8.6 last updated Fri Feb 26 2021 18:21:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Astral Foods (ALFDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Astral Foods.

Q

When is Astral Foods (OTCPK:ALFDF) reporting earnings?

A

Astral Foods does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Astral Foods (ALFDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Astral Foods.

Q

What sector and industry does Astral Foods (ALFDF) operate in?

A

Astral Foods is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.