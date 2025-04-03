April 3, 2025 12:13 PM 3 min read

Crude Oil Dips 7%; ISM Services PMI Falls In March

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dipping more than 800 points on Thursday.

The Dow traded down 3.07% to 40,929.87 while the NASDAQ fell 4.83% to 16,750.33. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 3.73% to 5,459.39.

Check This Out: Top 3 Tech And Telecom Stocks You’ll Regret Missing This Month

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Consumer staples shares rose by 0.4% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, energy shares tumbled by 5.6%.

Top Headline

The ISM services PMI dipped to 50.8 in March versus a reading of 53.5 in February, and down from market estimates of 53.

Equities Trading UP
                       

  • Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. LW shares shot up 10% to $59.60 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued FY25 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Shares of NewGenIvf Group Limited NIVFgot a boost, surging 95% to $1.15 after the company announced it secured $5.2 million in funding to drive international expansion.
  • The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company GT shares were also up, gaining 12% to $10.19.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. ALDX shares dropped 76% to $1.2750 after the company received a response letter from the FDA for the Reproxalap new drug application for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.
  • Shares of RH RH were down 41% to $147.59 after the company reported weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.
  • Wayfair Inc. W was down, falling 22% to $26.30. Shares of specialty retailers in the furniture and home goods space traded lower following disappointing earnings from RH.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 7.1% to $66.64 while gold traded down 1.8% at $3,110.80.

Silver traded down 7.1% to $32.205 on Thursday, while copper fell 3.4% to $4.8705.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 2.19%, Germany's DAX 40 dipped 2.11% and France's CAC 40 fell 2.93%. Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 1.32%, while London's FTSE 100 fell 1.30%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed lower on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 dipping 2.77%, China's Shanghai Composite Index falling 0.24%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index falling 1.52% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.42%.

Economics

  • U.S. initial jobless claims fell by 6,000 to 219,000 in the week ending March 29, compared to market estimates of 225,000.
  • The U.S. trade deficit shrank to $122.7 billion in February compared to $130.7 billion in the previous month and versus market estimates of a $123.5 billion gap.
  • The S&P Global services PMI was revised higher to 54.4 in March compared to a preliminary reading of 54.3.
  • The S&P Global composite PMI climbed to 53.5 in March versus 51.6 in the previous month.
  • The ISM services PMI dipped to 50.8 in March versus a reading of 53.5 in February, and down from market estimates of 53.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

ALDX Logo
ALDXAldeyra Therapeutics Inc
$1.65-69.1%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum90.71
Growth-
Quality-
Value-
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
GT Logo
GTGoodyear Tire & Rubber Co
$10.2912.9%
LW Logo
LWLamb Weston Holdings Inc
$58.427.89%
NIVF Logo
NIVFNewGenIvf Group Ltd
$0.714821.4%
RH Logo
RHRH
$146.24-41.4%
W Logo
WWayfair Inc
$25.92-23.1%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsEquitiesNewsEurozoneCommoditiesIntraday UpdateMarketsTrading IdeasMid Day Market Update

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved