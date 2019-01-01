QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.35 - 6.25
Mkt Cap
7.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
2.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Atlantica Inc is a shell company. It is seeking potential assets, property or businesses to acquire, in a business combination, by reorganization, merger or acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Atlantica Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Atlantica (ALDA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Atlantica (OTCPK: ALDA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Atlantica's (ALDA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Atlantica.

Q

What is the target price for Atlantica (ALDA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Atlantica

Q

Current Stock Price for Atlantica (ALDA)?

A

The stock price for Atlantica (OTCPK: ALDA) is $2.88 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 15:21:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Atlantica (ALDA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 17, 2010 to stockholders of record on November 30, 2010.

Q

When is Atlantica (OTCPK:ALDA) reporting earnings?

A

Atlantica does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Atlantica (ALDA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Atlantica.

Q

What sector and industry does Atlantica (ALDA) operate in?

A

Atlantica is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.