Range
32.99 - 33.55
Vol / Avg.
148.4K/111.7K
Div / Yield
0.78/2.27%
52 Wk
33.4 - 44.14
Mkt Cap
18.7B
Payout Ratio
45.44
Open
33.26
P/E
21.2
EPS
0.3
Shares
562.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Netherlands-based AkzoNobel is one of the world's largest paint and coatings producers. Around 35% of sales are generated in mature Europe, while its Asia-Pacific division has grown quickly to more than 30% of sales. Construction-related end markets are the most important, but meaningful revenue is also generated from the industrial, consumer goods, and transportation markets.

Akzo Nobel Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Akzo Nobel (AKZOY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCQX: AKZOY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Akzo Nobel's (AKZOY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Akzo Nobel.

Q

What is the target price for Akzo Nobel (AKZOY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Akzo Nobel (OTCQX: AKZOY) was reported by JP Morgan on December 12, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting AKZOY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Akzo Nobel (AKZOY)?

A

The stock price for Akzo Nobel (OTCQX: AKZOY) is $33.24 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Akzo Nobel (AKZOY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 2, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 26, 2018.

Q

When is Akzo Nobel (OTCQX:AKZOY) reporting earnings?

A

Akzo Nobel does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Akzo Nobel (AKZOY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Akzo Nobel.

Q

What sector and industry does Akzo Nobel (AKZOY) operate in?

A

Akzo Nobel is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.