There is no Press for this Ticker
Aksys develops hemodialysis products and services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company's automated personal hemodialysis system (the Aksys PHD system) is designed to enable patients to perform hemodialysis in a self-care setting, such as a patient's home. Hemodialysis through the PHD system takes approximately 1-2 hours and can be performed daily. Aksys has offices in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Analyst Ratings

Aksys Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aksys (AKSY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aksys (OTCEM: AKSY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aksys's (AKSY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aksys.

Q

What is the target price for Aksys (AKSY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aksys

Q

Current Stock Price for Aksys (AKSY)?

A

The stock price for Aksys (OTCEM: AKSY) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Jul 20 2021 19:10:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aksys (AKSY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 6, 2006 to stockholders of record on May 19, 2006.

Q

When is Aksys (OTCEM:AKSY) reporting earnings?

A

Aksys does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aksys (AKSY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aksys.

Q

What sector and industry does Aksys (AKSY) operate in?

A

Aksys is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.