Aksys develops hemodialysis products and services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company's automated personal hemodialysis system (the Aksys PHD system) is designed to enable patients to perform hemodialysis in a self-care setting, such as a patient's home. Hemodialysis through the PHD system takes approximately 1-2 hours and can be performed daily. Aksys has offices in Lincolnshire, Illinois.