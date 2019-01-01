QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.8 - 8.2
Mkt Cap
70.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.09
Shares
12.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Philly Shipyard ASA operates as the United States commercial shipyard that constructs vessels for operation in the Jones Act market. It is engaged in delivering vessels and services under contract to customers. The Jones Act market encompasses all water-borne transportation between the United States ports, including between the mainland United States and non-contiguous areas of Alaska, Hawaii and Puerto Rico.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Philly Shipyard Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Philly Shipyard (AKRRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Philly Shipyard (OTCEM: AKRRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Philly Shipyard's (AKRRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Philly Shipyard.

Q

What is the target price for Philly Shipyard (AKRRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Philly Shipyard

Q

Current Stock Price for Philly Shipyard (AKRRF)?

A

The stock price for Philly Shipyard (OTCEM: AKRRF) is $5.8 last updated Thu Jan 27 2022 14:31:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Philly Shipyard (AKRRF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 13, 2015 to stockholders of record on March 4, 2015.

Q

When is Philly Shipyard (OTCEM:AKRRF) reporting earnings?

A

Philly Shipyard does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Philly Shipyard (AKRRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Philly Shipyard.

Q

What sector and industry does Philly Shipyard (AKRRF) operate in?

A

Philly Shipyard is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.