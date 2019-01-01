Akastor ASA is an oil-services investment company with a portfolio of industrial holdings, real estate, and other investments. Its portfolio includes drilling systems and lifecycle services supplier MHWirth, and vessel-based subsea well construction services. The company has a flexible mandate for active ownership and long-term value creation. Geographically the business presence of the group is seen across the region of Norway, Singapore, North America, South America, Australia, the Middle East, and other regions.