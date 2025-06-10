Top 3 Financial Stocks That Could Lead To Your Biggest Gains This Month

The most oversold stocks in the financial sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. AJG

On June 9, Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained Arthur J. Gallagher with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $372 to $371. The company's stock fell around 9% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $251.42.

RSI Value: 29.9

29.9 AJG Price Action: Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher fell 3.3% to close at $317.83 on Monday.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher fell 3.3% to close at $317.83 on Monday. Edge Stock Ratings: 83.63 Momentum score with Value at 19.39.

Compass Diversified Holdings CODI

On May 27, Compass Diversified Holdings announced it entered into a diversified forbearance agreement and cut its management fees and quarterly dividend. Additionally, the company received a NYSE late filing notice amid an investigation into financial irregularities for its subsidiary. The company's stock fell around 7% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $6.05.

RSI Value: 24

24 CODI Price Action: Shares of Compass Diversified fell 8.6% to close at $6.56 on Monday.

Shares of Compass Diversified fell 8.6% to close at $6.56 on Monday. Benzinga Pro’s charting tool helped identify the trend in CODI stock.

CURRENC Group Inc CURR

On May 20, Currenc Group posted downbeat quarterly results. “As demand for digital remittance continues to grow steadily, intensified market competition is compressing pricing,” said Alex Kong, Founder and Executive Chairman of Currenc. “Against this backdrop, we strove to maintain Tranglo’s healthy take rate while delivering TPV of US $1.30 billion in the first quarter of 2025, underscoring the strength of our core remittance platform and our disciplined strategic execution.” The company's stock fell around 51% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $0.44.

RSI Value: 26.2

26.2 CURR Ltd Price Action: Shares of CURRENC Group gained 1.6% to close at $0.51 on Monday.

Shares of CURRENC Group gained 1.6% to close at $0.51 on Monday. Benzinga Pro’s signals feature notified of a potential breakout in CURR shares.

