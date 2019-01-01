QQQ
AIB Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

AIB Acquisition Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AIB Acquisition (AIBBU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AIB Acquisition (NASDAQ: AIBBU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AIB Acquisition's (AIBBU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AIB Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for AIB Acquisition (AIBBU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AIB Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for AIB Acquisition (AIBBU)?

A

The stock price for AIB Acquisition (NASDAQ: AIBBU) is $9.99 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 14:30:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AIB Acquisition (AIBBU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AIB Acquisition.

Q

When is AIB Acquisition (NASDAQ:AIBBU) reporting earnings?

A

AIB Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AIB Acquisition (AIBBU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AIB Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does AIB Acquisition (AIBBU) operate in?

A

AIB Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.