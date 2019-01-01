Koninklijke Ahold Delhaiz (OTC:AHODF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$19.8B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaiz using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaiz Questions & Answers
When is Koninklijke Ahold Delhaiz (OTCQX:AHODF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaiz
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaiz (OTCQX:AHODF)?
There are no earnings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaiz
What were Koninklijke Ahold Delhaiz’s (OTCQX:AHODF) revenues?
There are no earnings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaiz
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.