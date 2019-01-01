QQQ
Range
29.26 - 29.93
Vol / Avg.
1.3K/3.7K
Div / Yield
1.18/3.58%
52 Wk
26.07 - 35.55
Mkt Cap
29.5B
Payout Ratio
53.55
Open
29.93
P/E
18.72
EPS
0.51
Shares
1B
Outstanding
Ahold Delhaize is the product of the July 2016 merger between Netherlands-based Ahold and Belgium's Delhaize, forming the fourth-largest grocer in the U.S. and a top player in many parts of Europe. The United States is the largest market, accounting for about 60% of group sales, with Ahold Delhaize the leading grocer on the Eastern seaboard. The U.S. store network stretches from Maine to Georgia and includes such banners as Stop & Shop, Giant Carlisle, Giant Landover, Food Lion, Hannaford, and Peapod. The Netherlands, Belgium and Central and Southeastern Europe, including the Czech Republic, Greece, Romania, and Serbia account for about 40% and Ahold Delhaize holds the number-one and number-two positions in these countries.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaiz Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Koninklijke Ahold Delhaiz (AHODF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaiz (OTCQX: AHODF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Koninklijke Ahold Delhaiz's (AHODF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaiz.

Q

What is the target price for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaiz (AHODF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaiz

Q

Current Stock Price for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaiz (AHODF)?

A

The stock price for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaiz (OTCQX: AHODF) is $29.26 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:37:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Koninklijke Ahold Delhaiz (AHODF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaiz.

Q

When is Koninklijke Ahold Delhaiz (OTCQX:AHODF) reporting earnings?

A

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaiz does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Koninklijke Ahold Delhaiz (AHODF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaiz.

Q

What sector and industry does Koninklijke Ahold Delhaiz (AHODF) operate in?

A

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaiz is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.