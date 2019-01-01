Ahold Delhaize is the product of the July 2016 merger between Netherlands-based Ahold and Belgium's Delhaize, forming the fourth-largest grocer in the U.S. and a top player in many parts of Europe. The United States is the largest market, accounting for about 60% of group sales, with Ahold Delhaize the leading grocer on the Eastern seaboard. The U.S. store network stretches from Maine to Georgia and includes such banners as Stop & Shop, Giant Carlisle, Giant Landover, Food Lion, Hannaford, and Peapod. The Netherlands, Belgium and Central and Southeastern Europe, including the Czech Republic, Greece, Romania, and Serbia account for about 40% and Ahold Delhaize holds the number-one and number-two positions in these countries.