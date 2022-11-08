TransAct Technologies, Applied Blockchain And This Penny Stock Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

The Dow Jones jumped by more than 400 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.3
Athena Gold
- The Trade: Athena Gold Corporation AHNR 10% owner John D Gibbs bought a total of 490,000 shares at an average price of $0.06. To acquire these shares, it cost around $27.78 thousand.
- What’s Happening: The company’s stock gained around 9% over the past six months.
- What Athena Gold Does: Athena Gold Corp is focused on the exploration and development of precious metals in the Western United States. Its core holding is Excelsior Springs Project in Nevada's Walker Lane Gold District.
Applied Blockchain
- The Trade: Applied Blockchain, Inc. APLD CEO, Chairman Wes Cummins acquired a total of 30,000 shares at an average price of $2.52. The insider spent around $75.6 thousand to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: The company, last month, posted upbeat quarterly results.
- What Applied Blockchain Does: Applied Blockchain Inc is an Ethereum and altcoin mining company.
Spirit AeroSystems, Oyster Point Pharma, Snap And Other Big Gainers From Monday
Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .
TransAct Technologies
- The Trade: TransAct Technologies Incorporated TACT 10% owner Bryant Riley acquired a total of 12,215 shares at an average price of $4.00. To acquire these shares, it cost around $48.86 thousand.
- What’s Happening: TransAct Technologies is expected to report Q3 results on November 10, 2022.
- What TransAct Technologies Does: Transact Technologies Inc develops and sells software-driven technology and printing solutions.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.