TransAct Technologies, Applied Blockchain And This Penny Stock Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.3

Athena Gold

The Trade: Athena Gold Corporation AHNR 10% owner John D Gibbs bought a total of 490,000 shares at an average price of $0.06. To acquire these shares, it cost around $27.78 thousand.

What's Happening: The company's stock gained around 9% over the past six months.

What Athena Gold Does: Athena Gold Corp is focused on the exploration and development of precious metals in the Western United States. Its core holding is Excelsior Springs Project in Nevada's Walker Lane Gold District.

Applied Blockchain

The Trade : Applied Blockchain, Inc. APLD CEO, Chairman Wes Cummins acquired a total of 30,000 shares at an average price of $2.52. The insider spent around $75.6 thousand to buy those shares.

What's Happening: The company, last month, posted upbeat quarterly results.

What Applied Blockchain Does: Applied Blockchain Inc is an Ethereum and altcoin mining company.

