Advanced Human Imaging (NASDAQ:AHI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Advanced Human Imaging
Advanced Human Imaging Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Advanced Human Imaging (NASDAQ: AHI) was reported by Maxim Group on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $11.00 expecting AHI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1313.88% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Advanced Human Imaging (NASDAQ: AHI) was provided by Maxim Group, and Advanced Human Imaging initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Advanced Human Imaging, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Advanced Human Imaging was filed on January 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Advanced Human Imaging (AHI) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $11.00. The current price Advanced Human Imaging (AHI) is trading at is $0.78, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.