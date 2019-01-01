QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.63
Mkt Cap
10.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
36.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Design Milk Co Ltd is a luxury digital marketplace platform. It offers consumers to purchase design products through multiple e-commerce platforms. Geographically, it derives revenue from the United States of America.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Design Milk Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Design Milk (AHAHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Design Milk (OTCPK: AHAHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Design Milk's (AHAHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Design Milk.

Q

What is the target price for Design Milk (AHAHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Design Milk

Q

Current Stock Price for Design Milk (AHAHF)?

A

The stock price for Design Milk (OTCPK: AHAHF) is $0.301 last updated Wed Aug 11 2021 13:30:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Design Milk (AHAHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Design Milk.

Q

When is Design Milk (OTCPK:AHAHF) reporting earnings?

A

Design Milk does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Design Milk (AHAHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Design Milk.

Q

What sector and industry does Design Milk (AHAHF) operate in?

A

Design Milk is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.