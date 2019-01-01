ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Agilysys
(NASDAQ:AGYS)
40.84
1.63[4.16%]
At close: May 27
40.84
00
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low39.4 - 41.02
52 Week High/Low31.49 - 59.6
Open / Close39.61 / 40.84
Float / Outstanding16.5M / 24.7M
Vol / Avg.51.6K / 77K
Mkt Cap1B
P/E226.89
50d Avg. Price38.32
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.06
Total Float16.5M

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS), Dividends

Agilysys issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Agilysys generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Jul 20, 2009
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Agilysys Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Agilysys (AGYS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Agilysys. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.03 on August 3, 2009.

Q
What date did I need to own Agilysys (AGYS) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Agilysys (AGYS). The last dividend payout was on August 3, 2009 and was $0.03

Q
How much per share is the next Agilysys (AGYS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Agilysys (AGYS). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.03 on August 3, 2009

Q
What is the dividend yield for Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)?
A

Agilysys has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Agilysys (AGYS) was $0.03 and was paid out next on August 3, 2009.

Browse dividends on all stocks.