|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Agilyx (OTCQX: AGXXF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Agilyx.
There is no analysis for Agilyx
The stock price for Agilyx (OTCQX: AGXXF) is $3.34 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:03:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 11, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 27, 2018.
Agilyx does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Agilyx.
Agilyx is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.