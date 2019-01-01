QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.91 - 5
Mkt Cap
259M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
77.5M
Outstanding
Agilyx AS is focused on developing its technology platform. Its platform helps to converts recycle waste plastics into valuable resources such as oils and chemical substrate products.

Agilyx Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Agilyx (AGXXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Agilyx (OTCQX: AGXXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Agilyx's (AGXXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Agilyx.

Q

What is the target price for Agilyx (AGXXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Agilyx

Q

Current Stock Price for Agilyx (AGXXF)?

A

The stock price for Agilyx (OTCQX: AGXXF) is $3.34 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:03:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Agilyx (AGXXF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 11, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 27, 2018.

Q

When is Agilyx (OTCQX:AGXXF) reporting earnings?

A

Agilyx does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Agilyx (AGXXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Agilyx.

Q

What sector and industry does Agilyx (AGXXF) operate in?

A

Agilyx is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.