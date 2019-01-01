QQQ
AgriBank FCB is a bank within the national Farm Credit System. The Company through its farm credit system associations offers financial services to farmers and ranchers. It helps associations finance the production and processing of different commodities.

AgriBank Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AgriBank (AGRIP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AgriBank (OTCEM: AGRIP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are AgriBank's (AGRIP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AgriBank.

Q

What is the target price for AgriBank (AGRIP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AgriBank

Q

Current Stock Price for AgriBank (AGRIP)?

A

The stock price for AgriBank (OTCEM: AGRIP) is $106.25 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 16:24:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AgriBank (AGRIP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 1, 2015 to stockholders of record on February 25, 2015.

Q

When is AgriBank (OTCEM:AGRIP) reporting earnings?

A

AgriBank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AgriBank (AGRIP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AgriBank.

Q

What sector and industry does AgriBank (AGRIP) operate in?

A

AgriBank is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.